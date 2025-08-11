Boys and Girls Clubs of Appalachia holds giveaway

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Appalachia held a special event recently, gifting 50 laptops and back-to-school backpacks to local children. The event recognized AT&T for providing the laptops and backpacks and Taco Bell for providing a $50,000 grant to be used for teen programs.

The celebration was held at the Cawood Ledford Boys and Girls Club in Harlan.

Kateena Haynes, CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Appalachia, shed some light on the event during an interview. The celebration was also attended by Carlos Sanchez and Hank Mangeot of AT&T.

“AT&T gave away 50 laptops to some very deserving families,” Haynes said. “We’re also celebrating Taco Bell because they have awarded us with a $50,000 grant.”

According to Haynes, AT&T donated 50 laptop computers to be distributed.

“We had kids apply,” Haynes said. “They wrote essays talking about why they had a need for a laptop, what they’d use it for, and how they were going to be responsible with it.”

The response was positive.

“We didn’t know what kind of response we were going to get,” Haynes said. “In this day and age, we just assume everyone has a laptop. We had 150 kids apply for 50 laptops.”

She explained there were no special circumstances required for a child to be eligible for a laptop.

“They just had to be a Boys and Girls Club member,” Haynes said. “They could be a member of our summer program or our after-school program at any of our nine sites.”

She also talked about Taco Bell awarding the Boys and Girls Clubs a grant.

“Taco Bell gave us $50,000 to do a teen leadership program,” Haynes said.

She mentioned people have inquired if the money Taco Bell collects when they ask customers if they would like to round up their bill to the nearest dollar to help the Boys and Girls Club.

“It does, it comes to us in the form of different grants,” Haynes said. “They’ve been a partner now for years, I believe our first grant was $7,000 and now it’s up to $50,000 and we’re very thankful for people rounding up and people supporting us.”

She explained the Taco Bell grant will be used for teen programming.

“We’re going to start a teen leadership program where they are going to travel to different areas of the state and learn about different jobs and different colleges,” Haynes said. “We consider 12-year-olds as teens also. We do programming for teens only on Tuesday and Thursday nights here at the Cawood Ledford Boys and Girls Club from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.”

All children can attend Boys and Girls Clubs, Haynes noted.

“As long as you are school age, that’s from 5 to 19,” Haynes said. “That’s the only requirement. There’s no cost to attend, it’s absolutely free. We’re open every day. The Cawood Ledford Boys and Girls Club is open until 7 p.m. except on teen only hours, then we’re open until 8 p.m. on those days.”

For more information on the Boys and Girls Clubs of Appalachia, go to their Facebook page or visit https://www.bgcappalachia.club.