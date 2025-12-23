Annual Christmas giveaway that began in 1977 continues in Loyall

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

By Jennifer McDaniels

Harlan Enterprise

Bobby Rowlett has fond memories of Harlan County – mostly centering around the charitable work led by his grandparents at the Cranks Creek Survival Center, Bobby and Becky Simpson. While his grandparents have been gone for a few Christmases now, he feels it’s important to carry on their work of giving to the community especially during the holidays.

Rowlett, who lives in Georgia, was back in Harlan County on Sunday helping to distribute toys, food, clothes and shoes to a steady flow of families in cars that lined up around Loyall City Hall. His grandparents’ annual Christmas giveaway, which took place at the Cranks Creek Survival Center for over 40 years, now has been moved to Loyall, and Rowlett is happy his grandparents’ hard work is still be honored and carried on by a new generation.

“They started this work when Harlan County was devastated by the flood of 77,” Rowlett said. “Since then, they just felt led to continue the work. There’s so much need here in the county. People just need some extra help in the mountains, but Harlan is a good place with some of the best people. They deserve a little help.”

Rowlett often came to Harlan when he was younger to help his grandparents gather up donations all through the year by traveling to different parts of the nation.

“It used to take up a great deal of their time, but they loved it. It was their dream,” he said. “Many of my childhood memories are tied to being three deep in a Penske Truck going to places like Maryland, North Carolina, Cincinnati and many places in Tennessee to pick up donations. They would be so happy that this outreach is continuing and would be humbled that it’s being carried on in their honor.”

Volunteers with Saint Michaels and Saint Brendan Catholic churches near Columbus, Ohio, learned of the Simpsons’ work with the Cranks Creek Survival Center and began not only sending donations, but eventually traveling south to the mountains of eastern Kentucky in December to help with the Christmas distribution. With the passing of the Simpsons, the Christmas giveaway found a new home in Loyall for the past three years.

“Mayor (Clark) Bailey was eager to work with us and give us a place for distribution,” said Kara Shand, who helped head up the parish’s mission this year in Harlan County. “He and the city have been wonderful to work with and we look forward to continuing this tradition here in Loyall.”

Bailey said he was not only appreciative of the giveaway, but also enjoyed the Christmas merriment the volunteers bring to Loyall every December. This year saw the biggest volunteer group ever to come from the two parishes, which included a team of 80 teenagers, parents, and other helpers.

“They hand out much needed clothes and food plus toys non-stop to families in vehicles that drive here from throughout the county,” Bailey said. “Their energy is amazing. But what’s even more amazing is their enthusiasm. They are so excited to help, pray with the families, carry on conversations and really get to know them. There’s Christmas music blasting, chili being served indoors, and it brings a festive spirit to our town. It’s contagious, because we’ll see other local young people come out wanting to help, as well.”

Shand said the parish’s annual Christmas trip to Harlan County did as much for them as it did for the locals. Before the giveaway on Sunday in Loyall, the Ohio volunteers traveled throughout the county on Saturday delivering donations directly to 150 homes.

“Everyone is so friendly and kind in Harlan,” Shand said. “I love the people of Harlan County. Despite their circumstances, they remain hopeful. What I have noticed most about Harlan County is the hope that people carry here. Their hope, and honestly their love for Jesus, is what inspires me most as well as the hospitality. Harlan Countians’ willingness to let us into their homes and visit with them and be able to receive your all’s joy and the goodness of your all’s hearts is a huge gift to us.”

Those interested in making contributions to the annual Bobby and Becky Simpson Annual Christmas Giveaway initiative in Loyall are encouraged to contact city hall with donations or to learn more how they can help in preparation for next year.